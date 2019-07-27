‘Give the house back to the ladies’: Protesters fight for building owned by Catholic order

“Say no, fight back, what do we do when the nuns attack?” they cried, following by an round of: “Give the house back to the ladies! Give the house back to the ladies!”

As they veered into the Symphony Community Park, the protest became increasinglyanimated and vocal about racial and economic injustice.

A group of nearly 50 activists, wearing yellow shirts emblazoned with a rallying cry of “fight the power,” marched defiantly in the Fenway Saturday morning, chanting in unison: “Fight the evictions, fight the evictions.”

The early morning demonstration was the first of several rallies planned to take place Saturday in Boston and in New Britain, Conn., as activists attempt to preserve the status quo of Our Lady’s Guild House, a single-room occupancy building in Kenmore Square historically intended for elderly, low-income women. It’s owned by an order of Catholic nuns, the Daughters of Mary of the Immaculate Conception, in New Britain.

At around 10 a.m., the protestors boarded a coach bus for the roughly 130-mile trip to New Britain. They plan to stage another rally and speaking program there Saturday afternoon, before delivering a petition with more than 1,300 signatures to the head nun, Mother General Mary Jennifer Carroll.

In recent years, at least 10 residents — some in their 60s, others in their 70s and 80s — have faced eviction notices, with the religious order seeking younger women, typically college-aged, who can afford to pay market rent values and sign yearly leases.

“Our demand is we want long-term, permanent affordable housing at this site,” said Helen Matthews, the communications coordinator for City Life/Vida Urbana, a grass-roots community organization, during an interview Saturday after the Boston rally. “It’s an essential resource for people in the heart of the city.”

Dozens of protestors sat on benches in the park, clutching handmade signs that decried the what they called misuse of a charitable status and age discrimination by the nuns – a claim that Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said in March that it was investigating. Eviction proceedings have stalled under the investigation, with findings expected in the fall.

Representatives from the religious order and Healey’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

The protestors, many of whom said they have experienced eviction attempts themselves, were conserving their energy for a long day of traveling and chanting. They anticipate returning to the Fenway around 5:30 p.m., after the petition delivery.

“I don’t think she’s going to be swayed. She basically thinks she’s the female pope,” said Siobhan O’Connor, 57, who’s lived in Our Lady’s Guild House for about 15 years.

Sarah Zettek (left) and Janice Graves made signs at the demonstration. (Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe)

O’Connor, who wore a gold cross necklace, described herself a devout Catholic who regularly attends Mass at the House. She said the nuns have forsaken their charitable mission by focusing on profits — instead of helping to find alternative living options for residents with nowhere else to turn.

Some of the single rooms are listed on Airbnb, and previous advertisements explicitly targeted women “between the ages of 18 and 50 years old who work in the Boston area and/or attend school or internship programs,” according to City Life/Vida Urbana.

Marcy Wels, who’s lived in the House for 2.5 years, said she has seen older women crying in the hallways, uncertain of their fate entangled in housing court disputes.

“I’m a strong Catholic and that’s what breaks my heart,” Wels said. “My faith says it’s not right – being a Christian says this is not right. You cannot mistreat the elderly and think you’ll be blessed.”

David Mynott, a City Life volunteer, said the initial protest in Boston forged an empowering and inspiring display of solidarity.

“It reminds us that we’re all together — if one of us is suffering, we all are,” he said. “Housing is a basic human right.”

Alison Kuznitz can be reached at alison.kuznitz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlisonKuznitz.