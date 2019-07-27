Nauset Beach in Orleans briefly closed after shark sighting
Nauset Beach in Orleans beach was briefly closed to swimming late Saturday afternoon when a great white shark was seen about 50 yards offshore according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.
Swimming was closed for an hour starting at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday when the shark was spotted about 50 yards from the head lifeguard stand, according to the conservancy’s Sharktivity app.
The shark was traveling south.
This was the second day in a row the beach had closed swimming for an hour due to a great white shark spotting, the Globe reported.
A beach in Orleans was also closed for an hour last Sunday after a shark sighting, the Globe reported.
