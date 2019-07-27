Search on in Methuen area for man wanted in N.H. homicide

Authorities are searching the Methuen area for a man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing of a man in Concord, N.H., officials announced late Saturday afternoon.

Joseph King Hanright, 29, is wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of John Villeneuve, 64, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a press release.

Villeneuve was found dead in his home in Concord on Friday. An autoposy revealed that he suffered multiple stab wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the release said.