Elizabeth Warren’s pitch: pragmatism from the heart

The Democratic presidential aspirant recalled finding her mother, a 50-year-old homemaker who’d never held a paying job, pacing her bedroom floor in her slip and stockings, telling herself, “We will not lose this house.”

Warren was a girl in middle school, living in Oklahoma City with her parents, when her father — the family breadwinner — had a sudden heart attack that left him unable to work.

BOW, N.H. — Gathered in a bucolic backyard with about 300 voters on Saturday, US Senator Elizabeth Warren retold a deeply personal story she has shared with crowds around the country.

That day, Warren said in a voice cracking with emotion, her mother put on her best dress and interviewed for a position answering phones at a Sears department store.

Advertisement

“That minimum-wage job saved our house, and more importantly, it saved our family,” Warren told the rapt crowd, as some wiped away tears.

That story, Warren suggested to the standing-room-only crowd at the house party in her honor, isn’t just a tale of personal sacrifice and family cohesion. In her telling, it’s a reminder of a government that made her family’s American dream possible by ensuring “a minimum wage job would cover a mortgage, the utilities, and put groceries on the table.”

“Today a minimum-wage job in America, full time, will not keep a mama and a baby out of poverty. That is wrong, and that is why I am in this fight,” Warren continued, to robust applause.

Much of the Cambridge Democrat’s stump speech continued in that vein of economic populism, balancing detailed proposals with a personal, emotional plea for a fairer country, as the liberal firebrand focused on themes, if not always policies, that were largely bipartisan.

She pledged to attack government corruption, restructure the nation’s economy to provide more opportunities for working-class and middle-income Americans, and to protect democratic institutions from interference, both foreign and domestic.

Advertisement

“Why is it that people who work every bit as hard as my mother worked a generation ago are finding the path so much rockier and steeper? And for people of color, even rockier and steeper?” she asked. “Why is America’s middle class being hollowed out? And the answer is like the answer on minimum wage. It’s who government works for.

“That big government down in Washington?” she continued. “It’s working great for giant drug companies, just not for people who are trying to get a prescription filled. It’s working great for people who want to invest in private prisons and private detention centers. Just not for the people whose lives are torn apart by those centers.”

Warren also bridged the personal and political when asked by an Epsom, N.H., resident how she’d reach out to Republican voters, citing two of her three older brothers as Republicans with whom she’s able to find common ground, and listing issues on which there is broad agreement.

“The idea that our kids should be . . . burdened with student loan debt — that makes no sense to anybody, Democrat or Republican,” she said. “These are places that we can start with. The access to child care. The idea that prescription drugs, the prices have gone through the roof. This outrages my brothers.”

She said President Trump had appealed to voters in 2016 — and plans to again in 2020 — by telling them, “Blame people who don’t look like you. Blame people who aren’t the same color as you. Blame people who weren’t born where you were born. Blame people who don’t worship like you. Blame people who don’t have the same sexual orientation as you.”

Advertisement

All that finger-pointing, she said, distracts citizens and allows “the rich and the powerful who are picking everybody’s pockets [to] get a free walk.”

Kim Gillis, 55, who had asked the question, said she was satisfied with Warren’s answer.

“I think she’s ready to take that on,” Gillis said. “I really trust that when she hears people’s concerns, she is thinking, ‘How does that relate to the policy and what I’m doing as a politician in the world? And how can I try to meet that need?’ ”

Gillis said she had become a supporter after attending a Women for Warren event last weekend.

“She’s such a pragmatist and problem-solver,” she said. “That piece hadn’t come through as much to me in what I had seen online.”

Nancy Heffernan, 82, of Hanover, N.H., said she’d heard Warren’s stump speech before but felt the impact more deeply in person.

“I can’t say she said anything I disagree with,” she said, adding later that she especially appreciated the focus on corruption.

Her husband, Jim Heffernan, 80, said Warren had “a terrific personal story” and he is “strongly leaning” toward her as his preferred candidate in the crowded Democratic field.

“I’d sum her up by calling her a fiery pragmatist: head in the clouds, feet on the ground,” he said. “She wants to ignite a tremendous revolution, fighting corruption and so on, and so forth. But she has a set of specific ideas about how to do it. . . . Taking on corruption is like taking on the history of American politics, but if anybody could do it, I think she could.”

Advertisement

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.