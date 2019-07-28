12 amazing photos of sand sculptures from Revere Beach festival Email to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsPeople photographed the finished works during the final day of the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival.(Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)Melineige Beauregard of Montreal won with this work titled "Nest.”(Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)Beauregard also won the competition in 2016.(Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)Spectators enjoyed taking photos of the artists’ works.(Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)Sand sculptures lined much of the beach.(Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)Jonathan (Jobi) Bouchard took second place with "Shelter.”(Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)Ilya Filmontsev of Russia placed third place with "Guardian Angels.” (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe) (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)Lillian Hornstine (center), 7, created a sculpture themed after a diner with her friend Penny Prevost.(Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)Lulu Wang-He of Auburn, Ala., played in the sand with her friend, Cindy Wu of Boston.(Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)Lulu and Cindy continued to platy in the sand.(Erin Clark for The Boston Globe) (Erin Clark for The Boston Globe)