Bellingham police searching for man who allegedly robbed Subway restaurant at knifepoint

The man is pictured in surveillance photos released by police Sunday wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, reddish-brown colored shoes, and a New England Patriots hat while carrying the register allegedly taken from the Subway at 170 Pulaski Blvd. in Bellingham, police said in a Facebook post .

Bellingham police are searching for a man after he allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant at knifepoint Saturday evening.

The man, who police believe is the main suspect, allegedly went into the Subway at about 8:21 p.m. Saturday and demanded cash while brandishing a knife, taking an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

A Subway employee was allegedly injured during in the incident, police said, but it was not immediately clear to what extent.

The suspect allegedly fled on Central Boulevard in Bellingham to Trenton Street, according to police, and eventually crossed the state border into Woonsocket, R.I.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bellingham police Detective Amy Kirby at

(508) 966-1515.

