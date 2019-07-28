Bus drivers on Martha’s Vineyard are expected to vote on contract Sunday

The union said late Thursday night that it had reached a tentative deal with the company.

The drivers, who are represented by the Amalgamated Transit Union, are employed by Florida-based Transit Connection Inc., which is contracted to operate buses for the Vineyard Transit Authority.

Bus drivers on Martha’s Vineyard are expected to vote Sunday afternoon on whether to ratify what would be their first-ever contract, following a month-long strike against their company earlier this summer.

If approved, the agreement would increase wages -- starting Aug. 1, pay for new drivers would go up $3 to $19.50, and rise to $20.50 in two years.

The time it would take drivers to reach the top pay rate was reduced from 13 years to seven years, and that rate will be increased $2 to $25.50, and reach $27.50 by 2021.

Drivers had said their pay was not sustainable given the island’s high cost of living. The proposed contract also takes seniority into consideration when assigning schedules, give drivers working holidays double pay, and protect union members during layoffs. TCI would be prohibited from subcontracting out work performed by members that could result in layoffs.

The deal would not expand health insurance and cover members’ spouses and children.

The drivers have been picketing since they walked off the job June 28. On Wednesday, they held a rally at the State House and called for a state audit and investigation of the transit authority.

Sunday’s vote marks the union’s second attempt to get a contract since 2003, when TCI took over the island’s bus service and the drivers unionized.

Following that vote, contract talks lasted for more than a year until drivers decided to decertify the union. Drivers told the Amalgamated Transit Union they were encouraged by promises from TCI to vote the union down, although the company denies the charge.

The drivers unionized again in 2015, but spent years in disputes over election results and unfair labor practices.

The sides began negotiating a new contract in September 2018, and a few months ago, a federal mediator got involved.

Since the strike began last month, bus service has continued on the island using replacement drivers running reduced schedules on some routes. The VTA said taxpayer money accounts for about 70 percent of its funding.

The drivers have attracted the support of members of the state’s congressional delegation, including US Senator Elizabeth Warren, US Senator Ed Markey, and US Representative William Keating, according to the Martha’s Vineyard Times.

The drivers’ strike follows other actions by labor organizations, including a strike by Stop & Shop workers earlier this year and another by Marriott hotel workers in Boston, who joined a national strike in 2018.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.