Hit-and-run community alert for white pick up truck cancelled

Boston police cancelled a community alert they had issued Friday to help identify a white pickup truck they said was related to a fatal Thursday night hit-and-run in Charlestown.

The man, who was hit at 99 Alford St., suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. He has not been identified.

The driver did not stop after hitting the man and continued traveling on Alford Street toward Everett. The truck was last seen entering the rotary in the area of Broadway and Main Street in Everett.