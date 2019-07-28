Horse killed, three firefighters injured in three-alarm fire in Stoneham

The fire spread to the eaves of the nearby house and into the attic, Stoneham fire said. The roof of the house later collapsed. The family wasn’t home at the time of the fire.

The barn caught fire at 20 Emery Court at about 9:24 p.m., Stoneham fire officials said in a statement. There was heavy fire and smoke coming from the barn when firefighters arrived.

A horse died and three firefighters suffered minor injuries after a three-alarm fire destroyed a house and a barn in Stoneham Saturday night, the Stoneham Fire Department said.

Firefighters had limited access to fire hydrants due to the property’s isolated location on a narrow dirt road, Stoneham fire officials said. It took about four hours for firefighters to put out the blaze, and the last firefighters left the scene around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Advertisement

Members of the Winchester, Wakefield, Woburn, Melrose, Burlington, Medford, Malden, Reading and Saugus fire departments also responded to the scene to help extinguish the fire.

The three firefighters’ injuries were believed to have been caused by extreme heat, officials said.

Both the house and the barn were a total loss, with damages estimated to be between $700,000 and $800,000, fire officials said. Three horses and several vehicles were kept inside the barn, officials said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.