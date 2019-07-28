Man arrested for attempted armed robbery in Manchester, N.H.
Officers arrested a 56-year-old man from Manchester, N.H., who allegedly brandished a knife during an attempted robbery of a convenience store in Manchester on Sunday afternoon, according to a police statement.
Officers responded to a call at 3:40 p.m. that claimed that the alleged robber, identified by police as Charles Geer of Manchester, was actively fighting an employee at the Z&J Market located at 266 Bridge St., according to the statement.
Police said that a market employee and two bystanders restrained the man when he attempted to flee the store.
Officers took Geer into custody and charged him with attempted armed robbery.
Advertisement
Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at Mike.Kotsopoulos@globe.com.