Man arrested for attempted armed robbery in Manchester, N.H.

Officers arrested a 56-year-old man from Manchester, N.H., who allegedly brandished a knife during an attempted robbery of a convenience store in Manchester on Sunday afternoon, according to a police statement.

Officers responded to a call at 3:40 p.m. that claimed that the alleged robber, identified by police as Charles Geer of Manchester, was actively fighting an employee at the Z&J Market located at 266 Bridge St., according to the statement.

Police said that a market employee and two bystanders restrained the man when he attempted to flee the store.