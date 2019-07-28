Massachusetts man dies after being pulled out of Narragansett Bay Saturday

A Massachusetts man died after he was pulled out of the water in Narragansett Bay Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

The man was identified as 57-year-old Joseph Gillespie, of Auburn, by Warwick police Lieutenant John McAniff in a brief phone interview Sunday morning.

The man went missing at Conimicut Point at 3:20 p.m., said Tom Bradley, a battalion chief with the Warwick Fire Department, in a statement.