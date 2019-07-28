Massachusetts man dies after being pulled out of Narragansett Bay Saturday
A Massachusetts man died after he was pulled out of the water in Narragansett Bay Saturday afternoon, according to officials.
The man was identified as 57-year-old Joseph Gillespie, of Auburn, by Warwick police Lieutenant John McAniff in a brief phone interview Sunday morning.
The man went missing at Conimicut Point at 3:20 p.m., said Tom Bradley, a battalion chief with the Warwick Fire Department, in a statement.
Marine units, a dive team, and others from the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force found the man about an hour later, according to the statement.
He was taken to Kent Hospital and pronounced dead, Bradley said in the statement.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.