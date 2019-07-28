Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s are expected through Wednesday

“It’s still going to be hot and humid, but last weekend we actually had the headline of an excessive heat warning,” said Kim Buttrick, a weather service meteorologist.

Temperatures are expected to crest at 92 degrees Monday and Tuesday with a lower level of humidity compared to last weekend, bookended by days in the upper 80s, forecasters said.

Ninety-degree days are expected to return this week, but Boston will likely fall short of a heat wave, according to the National Weather Service.

An official heat wave requires at least three days with temperatures of 90 degrees or above.

“This is going to feel more what we think of as a hazy-hot-humid summer afternoon,” she said. Dewpoints, a marker of humidity, are expected in the mid- to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday, compared to the mid-70s during the July 19-21 heat wave, according to Buttrick.

Sunday will likely reach a high near 89 degrees, with 86 expected Wednesday as a cold front begins to move in, Buttrick said.

Upper level atmospheric disturbances could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the interior of the state, in the afternoons through Wednesday, she said.

Thursday, with a high near 82, could bring rain in the morning, but skies are expected to begin clearing at about 1 p.m., according to the weather service.

A dry, seasonable weekend is expected to follow, with sun and highs near 80 Friday and 82 Saturday, forecasters said. Lows are expected in the upper 60s.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.