Person of interest in N.H. fatal stabbing arrested in Methuen
A 29-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Concord, N.H., Friday was arrested in Methuen Sunday morning, police said.
Joseph Hanright was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, nearly 12 hours after police asked for the public’s help in finding a shirtless man who ran from a stolen car, Methuen police posted on Twitter.
Hanright was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Marshall John Villeneuve, 64, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a press release.
Villeneuve, a Concord, N.H., resident, was found stabbed to death in his home Friday, according to the release. Hanright is considered a “person of interest” in that case, the attorney general’s office said.
Advertisement
Hanright was arrested on Jackson Street on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property, failing to stop for police, and interfering with a police officer, according to Methuen Police Sergeant Scott Lever in a brief phone interview.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court, Lever said.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.