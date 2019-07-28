Person of interest in N.H. fatal stabbing arrested in Methuen

A 29-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Concord, N.H., Friday was arrested in Methuen Sunday morning, police said.

Joseph Hanright was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, nearly 12 hours after police asked for the public’s help in finding a shirtless man who ran from a stolen car, Methuen police posted on Twitter.

Hanright was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Marshall John Villeneuve, 64, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a press release.