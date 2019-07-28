Sand sculptures shimmer on Revere Beach following international festival

On Sunday morning, Leonard Kimber 66, of Lynn, was taking photos of all the sculptures.

Sculptures created with sand bring thousands of visitors to Revere Beach for the annual international sand sculpting festival. This year, over four days, 15 sand sculptors had 30 hours to create their pieces, which are now displayed in a fenced portion of the beach.

A mermaid whips her wet hair over her head. A figure rests in the shade of a huge conch shell. Lovers embrace in a growing nest.

“I’d recommend it to anybody. It’s just a great thing to see. The work that these sculptors do is just amazing,” said Kimber, who has come to see the sculptures for the past eight years.

The winner of this year’s competition, announced Saturday, was Montreal resident Mélineige Beauregard for her piece, “Nest.”

Her piece is composed of three nests. Two small empty nests rest on either side of a large central nest, which holds two embracing lovers inside.

Beauregard, 37, said she was inspired by a budding romance in her life.

She was happy to win and take home the $5,000 prize money, but she also said winning is “a bit lucky,” remarking on her competitors’ skill.

There are only about 100 professional sand sculptors around the world who participate in competitions and it is a close community.

“We all are a bit like family,” Beauregard said. “For me, it’s always inspiring to be surrounded by other artists to create my work.”

Competitors from this year’s contest hail from India, Russia, and the Netherlands, among other countries. Only one was from Massachusetts, Deborah Barrett-Cutulle, who lives in Saugus.

Not only did the artists travel long distances to participate, the sand did, too.

As strange as it seems to ship sand to a beach, the granite sand that was delivered from New Hampshire is easier for the sculptors to mold, according to competition judge Meredith Corson-Doubleday.

The three judges for the contest are all professional sand sculptors themselves. Corson-Doubleday, 63, said one of the reasons she loves sculpting from sand is that it’s an experience shared by many.

“Everybody can relate to it,” she said. “Everybody has tried to build a sand castle.”

On Sunday, the festival hosted its first ever amateur sand sculpting competition.

Among the amateur competitors were three vivacious 7-year-olds who called themselves Team Baldwin and attend Maria L. Baldwin School in Cambridge, where they live.

One was Lillian Hornstine, who said the hardest part of the sculpting was “making sure it doesn’t fall apart.” Sand hamburgers, french fries, and soda cans appeared in their sculpture, which was themed as a fast food restaurant.

“We also do DoorDash,” co-sculptor Penny Prevost noted of their fictional restaurant.

Dan Doubleday, another judge of the contest and the husband of Corson-Doubleday (the two met at a sand sculpture competition in British Columbia), said he loves the stories behind the artwork.

The second place winner, Jonathan Bouchard, created his piece, “Shellter,” thinking of a friend who had been homeless for a long time, Doubleday, 68, said. In the piece, a figure rests in the shade of a giant conch shell.

“If you know the stories behind these pieces...they’re like songs,” he said. “They all have their story, and they all leave it here on the beach.”

Lauren Fox can be reached at lauren.fox@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bylaurenfox.