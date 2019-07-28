Springfield woman crashes car into neighbor’s swimming pool

A 91-year-old woman drove her car into her neighbor’s swimming pool in Springfield on Sunday morning, according to officials.

The incident occurred at 39 Weymouth St. around 9:30 a.m., said Springfield Fire Department Captain Brian Tetreault.

Tetreault said that a neighbor who lived on 45 Weymouth St. helped the driver escape the 2003 Mercury Sable through its open sunroof.