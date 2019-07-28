Springfield woman crashes car into neighbor’s swimming pool
A 91-year-old woman drove her car into her neighbor’s swimming pool in Springfield on Sunday morning, according to officials.
The incident occurred at 39 Weymouth St. around 9:30 a.m., said Springfield Fire Department Captain Brian Tetreault.
Tetreault said that a neighbor who lived on 45 Weymouth St. helped the driver escape the 2003 Mercury Sable through its open sunroof.
The driver was not injured, and refused to go to the hospital when firefighters and an ambulance arrived at the scene.
According to Tereault, the driver attempted to back her vehicle out of her driveway on 48 Weymouth St., but instead lost control of her vehicle, crossed the street, ran through a wooden fence between two homes, and fell into the pool.
A towing service arrived later to remove the vehicle from the premises.
