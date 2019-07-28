State trooper crashes motorcycle on ramp in Canton
A state trooper from the Massachusetts State Police Motorcycle Unit crashed his motorcycle while on duty in Canton on Sunday night, officials said.
The officer’s injuries were “serious but not considered life-threatening,” said State Police spokesman Dave Procopio.
The crash occurred around 7:12 p.m. on the ramp from Route 95 northbound to Route 95/128 northbound and involved no other vehicles, Procopio said.
According to Procopio, an ambulance transported the trooper to Boston Medical Center.
State Police officials are investigating the cause of the crash.
