Stolen handgun found in Elmo lunchbox in Swampscott car stop

The arrest came after a Swampscott police officer stopped a Subaru Crosstrek on Paradise Road just before 6 a.m., according to a statement from Swampscott police. The driver, Theritchnide Roc of Beverly, was arrested and charged with second offense of operating under the influence, as well as motor vehicle charges, the statement said.

Three men were arrested in Swampscott Sunday morning after police found a stolen loaded gun in an Elmo lunchbox, officials said.

“A subsequent inventory search yielded an assault rifle, a fully loaded (30 rounds) high capacity magazine and a stolen firearm,” the statement said.

The stolen handgun, which was loaded with a small magazine, was found in an Elmo lunchbox, said Ted Delano, a detective at the Swampscott Police Department.

Two other men — Samuel Mulumba of Beverly and Alexander Suffreti of Lynn — were in the car, and were also arrested.

All three men face numerous firearm charges, which will be announced Monday morning, Delano said.

No further information was immediately available.

