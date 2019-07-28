Sudbury teen and gaming partner win $100,000 in Fortnite World Cup

Jordan Herzog, a 16-year-old who goes by “Crimz” in the gaming world, was one of 100 players from around the world who qualified to compete in pairs during the live three-day competition featuring the wildly popular video game Fortnite. He and his partner, “Spades” — otherwise known as 17-year-old Zach Gifford of Texas — received $50,000 each, and were among 80 people to win $100,000 in teams of two.

A Sudbury teenager and his gaming partner won $100,000 in prize money Saturday after placing 17th in the duos portion the Fortnite World Cup in New York City, according to the competition website .

Advertisement

Though he did not qualify for a top prize, Herzog said Sunday night that he was feeling positive about his efforts in the competition.

“We got pretty unlucky in some of the games,” he said. “I’m still proud of us, despite not getting in the top 10.”

Herzog said he was also proud of the other members of the professional gaming organization he plays for, Lazarus Esports. In combined winnings, Team Lazarus earned a total of more than $3 million, he said.

Herzog withdrew from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School last year, with the help of his father, to devote more time to playing video games. Most days he spends eight to 10 hours a day — and sometimes as many as 14 — training in his bedroom. Herzog told the Globe in a previous interview that he hopes to make a career out of his gaming skills.

Following Saturday’s game, he plans to spend the next couple weeks preparing for another tournament, which will likely take place online, he said.

The festival wrapped up Sunday after “Bugha,” a 16-year-old from Pennsylvania, won the grand prize of $3 million by winning the solo portion of the competition.

Advertisement

Players competed for a total of $30 million in prize money.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.