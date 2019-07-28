Summertime, when the livin’ is busy

The nonprofit Father Bill’s & MainSpring has been serving struggling individuals, including veterans, and families south of Boston for more than 30 years, with offices in Brockton and Quincy. The FoodFest tasting and auction is a big deal for the organization, which says it relies on the fund-raiser to close a 54 percent funding gap at its emergency shelters. Last year’s event, also in Hingham, raised more than $335,000, according to the organization.

We’ll start in Hingham , where the 25th annual “FoodFest” fund-raiser to benefit Father Bill’s & MainSpring will take place Tuesday , 6-9 p.m., at The Launch at the Hingham Shipyard and Hingham Beer Works, both located at 18 Shipyard Drive.

It’s a good thing summer days are long, because there are simply too many fun, enriching, or worthy-cause events to take in this time of year.

Advertisement

This year, attendees can sample food and drinks from 40 of the area’s most popular restaurants, bakeries, and beverage distributors, enjoy ocean views and live entertainment, and participate in a silent auction (prizes include Patriots and Red Sox tickets, vacations, concert passes, and signed sports memorabilia), a wine pull, and raffles. For more information and tickets, visit helpfbms.org.

In Gloucester on Saturday, Seaside Sustainability, a nonprofit working on community engagement, public education, and environmental conservation, is holding its second annual “A Sip for the Sea” fund-raiser aboard the Seven Seas Whale Watch boat, the Privateer IV, in support of World Oceans Day. The evening cruise will include food from local restaurants, music, a cash bar, 50/50 and silent raffles, and views of the sunset over Gloucester harbor. Boarding will be at 6:30 p.m., and the boat will leave from 63 Rogers St. at 7 and return at 9. Visit seasidesustainability.org.

Also in Gloucester Saturday, Ringo Tarr Productions is bringing ‘70s and ‘80s nostalgia to the waterfront with its first “Gloucester Rock on the Water” concert, with former Journey lead vocalist Steve Augeri as the main draw. The Midtown Horns, Thirty 6 Red, and Witzend will also perform. The shows take place 1- 7 p.m. at Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave. Visit gloucesterrock.com.

Advertisement

In Scituate, the town’s annual Heritage Days festival on Saturday and Sunday is so jammed with activities and spectacles on and off Front Street, the seaside village’s main drag, that some have spilled onto Friday evening. The preambles on Friday include a concert by the Satuit Band at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 14 Edward Foster Road, at 7:30 p.m., shops staying open until 9 p.m. for special events and sales, and luminaria along the coastline beginning at dusk. On Saturday and Sunday, there’ll be concerts, artisans, vendors, sidewalk sales, workshops, exhibits, demonstrations, boats, a baby animal petting farm, waterfront beer and wine garden, scavenger hunt, and bake sale, among other attractions starting as early as 7:30 a.m. Visit scituatechamber.org.

In Maynard, 6 Bridges Gallery is holding its fourth annual juried exhibit through Aug. 17, showcasing original two- and three-dimensional artworks that explore the theme of “Through the Surface.” Works by 36 artists were selected from among nearly 170 entries. 6 Bridges Gallery, 77 Main St., is open Tuesday through Saturday. Visit 6bridgesgallery.com.

Too quiet? Head to Boston’s Seaport District on Thursday for BostInno’s “BostonFest 2019,” a 21-and-older gathering with live music, food trucks, lawn games, sponsor booths, and mingling. The three-hour party on The Lawn on D, 420 D St., kicks off at 5:30 p.m., when the Sugarbabies play. Visit bostinno.com.

Advertisement

Here are the attractions to which the Highland Street Foundation is sponsoring free admission on Friday for its “Free Fun Fridays” program: Franklin Park Zoo and Old State House, both in Boston; Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood in Lenox; Chatham Shark Center; Children’s Museum at Holyoke; International Volleyball Hall of Fame, also in Holyoke; Concord Museum; Lynn Museum; Museum of Russian Icons in Clinton; and Naumkeag, The Trustees in Stockbridge. Visit highlandstreet.org.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at tan@globe.com.