Temporary beach closure as sharks spotted along Outer Cape
A Wellfleet beach was temporarily closed to swimming after a shark was spotted about 40 yards offshore, one of several shark sightings along the Outer Cape on Sunday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.
A lifeguard at Marconi Beach reported seeing the fin of a shark traveling south at about 11:45 a.m., according to the conservancy’s Sharktivity app. The beach was closed to swimmers for an hour.
There were also seven confirmed shark sightings off Chatham Sunday, according to the app.
