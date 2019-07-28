Temporary beach closure as sharks spotted along Outer Cape

A Wellfleet beach was temporarily closed to swimming after a shark was spotted about 40 yards offshore, one of several shark sightings along the Outer Cape on Sunday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

A lifeguard at Marconi Beach reported seeing the fin of a shark traveling south at about 11:45 a.m., according to the conservancy’s Sharktivity app. The beach was closed to swimmers for an hour.