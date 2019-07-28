scorecardresearch

Temporary beach closure as sharks spotted along Outer Cape

By Lucas Phillips Globe Correspondent,July 28, 2019, 19 minutes ago
There have been a number of shark sightings in recent years at Marconi Beach in Wellfleet.
There have been a number of shark sightings in recent years at Marconi Beach in Wellfleet.(Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/File)

A Wellfleet beach was temporarily closed to swimming after a shark was spotted about 40 yards offshore, one of several shark sightings along the Outer Cape on Sunday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

A lifeguard at Marconi Beach reported seeing the fin of a shark traveling south at about 11:45 a.m., according to the conservancy’s Sharktivity app. The beach was closed to swimmers for an hour.

There were also seven confirmed shark sightings off Chatham Sunday, according to the app.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.