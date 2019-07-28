The week ahead in business

Try talking your way into a spot in an accelerator for your digital health startup at this competition by Digital Health CT. The 10 winners will be placed in a zero-equity program. Monday, 6 to 9 p.m., GSVlabs, 2 Ave. de Lafayette, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday, July 30

NETWORKING

Connect over drinks

Meet other young businesspeople from the Greater Boston area at this meetup from the Boston Young Professionals Association. There will be opportunities to meet job recruiters. Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Explorateur, 186 Tremont St., Boston. $15-$20. Register online or go to the agenda at Bostonglobe.com.

INFO SESSION

Guard your business

Learn how to use copyrights and trademarking to protect your idea or service at this lecture from CWE Eastern MA. Topics creating and registering a copyrighted product, trademark risks for small businesses, and protecting content online. Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., CWE Eastern MA, 24 School St., Boston. $25. Register online or go to the agenda at Bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday, July 31

TALK

Get charged up

Explore the future of energy storage at this discussion hosted by the Boston chapter of Young Professionals in Energy. There will be a presentation followed by a Q&A and networking. Wednesday, 6 to 9 p.m., Enel X, 1 Marina Park Drive, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Get bang for your buck

Figure out the right price for your small businesses’ product at this talk presented by Staples Spotlight. Learn how to establish a pricing strategy based on how much customers are willing to pay, and how to maximize profits. Wednesday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Staples, 1660 Soldiers Field Rd., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday, August 1

FESTIVAL

Party with startups

Celebrate Boston’s startup scene with food trucks and live music at this gathering hosted by BostInno. Winners of the “2019 Coolest Companies” will be crowned. Thursday, The Lawn On D, 420 D St., Boston. $20 to $170. Register online or go to the agenda at bostonglobe.com.

FUNDING OPPORTUNITY

Windup and pitch

Take a shot at securing millions in funding for your enterprise at this event from Startupalooza. Contestants will pitch to a panel of judges representing venture capital firms. All business ideas are welcome. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m., 182 Memorial Drive, building 4, room 4-270, Cambridge. $20 to $45. Register online or go to the agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday, August 2

WORKSHOP

Get the gig

Learn how to sell your product or service to the federal government at this training session from the US Small Business Administration. Participants will learn how the application process works and the programs for which their business may qualify. Friday, 10 a.m. to noon, Tip O’Neill Federal Building, 10 Causeway St., second floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

