Woman dies in Concord, N.H., following stabbing; spouse faces murder charges
A 35-year-old woman died Sunday after being found with multiple stab wounds in Concord, N.H., and her 42-year-old spouse is facing second-degree murder charges for her death, officials said.
Nathalia Da Paixao was found Sunday afternoon suffering from the stab wounds outside of an apartment complex in Concord by police following several 911 calls, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said in a joint statement Sunday evening. She later died at Concord Hospital.
An autopsy for Da Paixao is scheduled for Monday by the New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s office, officials said.
Da Paixao’s spouse, Emerson Jaques Figueiredo, was arrested and charged with alternative counts of second-degree murder in connection with Da Paixao’s death, for “for knowingly causing the death of Ms. Da Paixao by stabbing her, and the other for recklessly causing the death of Ms. Da Paixao. . . by stabbing her,” officials said.
Jaques Figueiredo is anticipated to be arraigned at Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord Monday, officials said.
The incident is under investigation by both Concord police and the state attorney general’s office.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Concord police Lieutenant Sean Ford at (603) 225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100.
