Woman dies in Concord, N.H., following stabbing; spouse faces murder charges

A 35-year-old woman died Sunday after being found with multiple stab wounds in Concord, N.H., and her 42-year-old spouse is facing second-degree murder charges for her death, officials said.

Nathalia Da Paixao was found Sunday afternoon suffering from the stab wounds outside of an apartment complex in Concord by police following several 911 calls, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said in a joint statement Sunday evening. She later died at Concord Hospital.

An autopsy for Da Paixao is scheduled for Monday by the New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s office, officials said.