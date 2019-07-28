Yale vows tighter rules on coaching endowments

In at least a half-dozen cases at Yale, the Globe found, families endowed coaching positions or programs shortly before their children went on to attend the university. In one instance, a Dedham family whose daughter was applying as a soccer recruit endowed the Yale women’s soccer coach that same year, in 2013.

The Globe reported in May that Yale, among other elite schools, publicly advertised on its website pricetags for endowing coaches — $2 million for a baseball coach’s position, named after the donor family, for instance.

Yale University is reviewing how it accepts donations to endow its sports coaching positions, including ensuring that no gift discussions occur with a family whose child is applying to the Ivy League school, a spokesman said.

Yale defended its practices at the time, saying students are admitted on their merits, not on the basis of family donations. Last week, however, Yale spokesman Nathaniel Nickerson said in a statement, “Yale is reviewing its policies around endowed positions as part of its continuous efforts to ensure we have and adhere to best practices.”

He said the school is redoubling its efforts “in order to prevent conflicts of interest or their mere appearance,” Nickerson added. “We are ensuring that any discussions about such gifts are conducted solely by our development office.”

He declined to say whether Yale would change its practice of allowing parents to endow coaches and teams while their child is already at the school and playing for that team.

The examination of pay-to-play type arrangements in college sports came to a head this past spring, when federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against some high-profile parents for allegedly bribing coaches or paying fraudulent test-takers to get their children into top schools. More than 50 people have been charged in the federal probe involving eight schools, and nearly half of the defendants have entered guilty pleas.

Yale was among those schools. Yale’s former women’s soccer coach, Rudolph Meredith, pleaded guilty in March to soliciting more than $800,000 in bribes between 2015 and 2018.

A broad internal review is underway at Yale, and some policy changes may result.

For now, athletics director Victoria Chun has been meeting with coaches and their staffs to enforce existing rules and “make sure that everyone is on the same page,” Nickerson, the spokesman, said in an e-mail.

In another example of an ethical breach in the Ivy League, Harvard University earlier this month fired its longtime fencing coach after finding he had violated the school’s conflict-of-interest policy by selling his home to a wealthy businessman whose son wanted to apply to Harvard and join the team. The student was ultimately accepted and joined the team.

Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon who is ranking member on the Senate Finance Committee, in June proposed a bill that would crack down on tax breaks for donations made to influence college admissions.

“The goal is to push elite colleges and universities to do the right thing and voluntarily change their policies to reduce conflicts of interests and ensure donations of any kind don’t affect admissions decisions,” Wyden told the Globe in a statement last week. “My legislation encourages schools to take action on their own to address a system that perpetuates inequality by allowing the most fortunate people in America to buy their children’s way into college.”

Asked whether Yale officials are concerned about greater scrutiny of gifts, Nickerson said, “Should the federal tax guidelines change, the university would fully comply with any new rules.”