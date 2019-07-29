American Airlines flight to London diverted to Boston after odor made flight attendants ill

An American Airlines flight detoured to Boston’s Logan Airport Sunday night after an unknown odor made 10 flight attendants ill, leading the flight crew to make an emergency landing with 154 passengers on board late Sunday night, according to American Airlines.

Flight 728 left Philadelphia around 9:50 p.m. and was scheduled to fly to London’s Heathrow Airport. But about two hours into the flight, the crew declared a medical emergency and detoured to Logan Airport, landing safely at 11:49 p.m., American Airlines said in a statement.

Ten of the 12 crew members on board asked to be evaluated at a hospital, but none of the 154 passengers requested medical assistance, the airline said in a statement. All crew members were later treated and released, the airlines said.