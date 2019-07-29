Baseball bat attack in Chelsea park leaves man with life-threatening injuries

“A [white male] victim in his 20s received a blunt trauma injury to his head by what we believe was a baseball bat in the area of the tennis courts on Commandants Way at Admirals Hill at approximately 11:30am,” Kyes wrote. “He was transported to the MGH in Boston.”

State Police said the attack at Mary O’Malley Park was reported around 11:30 a.m., and Chelsea police Chief Brian Kyes tweeted that investigators believe the assailant wielded a bat.

Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a man with a baseball bat late Monday morning at a Chelsea park, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Advertisement

Kyes added that the man’s injuries are “life threatening in nature at this point” and the suspect, a Hispanic male in his early 20s, had a “[h]usky build, black shorts, black t-shirt and a black hat.”

The suspect, Kyes wrote, was with a white female in her 20s who had dirty blonde and green colored shorts with an “unknown color on top.”

“Weapon that was used was tossed in Island End River behind tennis courts,” Kyes wrote. [State Police] Dive Team responding in an attempt to retrieve the weapon. [State Police] A Troop leading the investigation.”

State Police also released information about the case.

“The victim has been transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening,” said State Police spokesman David Procopio in an e-mail.

Procopio said the agency’s “Underwater Recovery Unit conducted an evidentiary search in the waters of the Mystic River and Chelsea Creek. Detectives are in the process of conducting interviews and taking other investigative actions. Members of the State Police Crime Scene Services Section have also responded to document and take possession of any evidence that is located.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.