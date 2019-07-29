Boston braces for another heat wave

Three days is an official heat wave. This will be Boston’s second heat wave of the year.

Highs were in the lower 90s Sunday, and temperatures should reach at least 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday for many.

If you like heat and humidity, you’ll enjoy the next few days.

There might be a pop-up shower or storm Monday afternoon, most likely west and north of Boston. Tuesday brings almost no chance of storms with a more stable air mass in place.

Record Warm Month By Some Measures

July 2019 is going to close in a very warm note. Although there are still a few days left in the month, statistically it is likely that Boston ends up the warmest average July ever recorded since records began. This includes years when temperatures in Boston were even recorded downtown, dating all the way back to 1872. Other climate stations like Worcester and Providence will end up with a much warmer than average July, but not nearly in the number one slot.

Part of the reason Boston is so warm is likely related to of all the construction that has taken place in the Seaport district. This expansion has further exacerbated the heat island effect. This is particularly evident when average temperatures are broken down into high and low.

For Boston, July will be the top warmest month at night, but likely the 6th or 7th warmest during the day. The heat island effect is most pronounced at night when the buildings radiate the heat they have absorbed throughout the day.

This next round of heat will not last terribly long. The good news for folks who need to work outside is that the heat will break a bit on Wednesday and even more by Thursday.

As we saw with the last heat wave, this one is bringing quite a bit of humidity. Dew points will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s -- not quite the extreme we saw earlier this month. The reason for the heat is high pressure off the coast of the United States, which is acting like a heat pump. The circulation brings tropical air northward, which is why it feels the way it does throughout New England Monday.

Climatologically, a Bermuda high forms in this region during the warmer seasons as ocean temperatures also heat up. The high’s strength waxes and wanes throughout the summer months, and when it is at its strongest and closest to the coast, we experience our most intense heat.

A Bermuda High noted by the blue H is present off the southeast coast. (NOAA)

A cold front will push southward from Canada Wednesday into Thursday and put an end to this for a few days.

As long as the front keeps moving, Thursday looks really nice with morning clouds giving way to sunshine and decreased humidity.

Friday and the weekend also are looking quite dry, although temperatures will be back on the increase and humidity should return next week. Summer is far from over.

Amanda Kaufman