Braintree temp agency cited over $100K for not paying employees properly

A temporary staffing agency in Braintree and its president will pay more than $106,000 in fines to settle allegations that failed to compensate 102 employees properly, the state Attorney General’s office said Monday.

The Credence Group Corporation and its president, Kathleen Bach, were cited for failing to allow employees to use earned sick leave, pay wages on time, keep accurate records and provide employees with suitable paystubs, and misclassifying employees as independent contractors, officials said.

The company provides workers to Venus Wafers in Hingham and Malden International Designs Inc. in Middleborough. Investigators conducted site inspections and issued payroll demands after receiving an anonymous tip, officials said.