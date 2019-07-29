Canadian vacationer rescues boy, 8, from drowning at Westport beach

Gabriel Roy of Sherbooke, Quebec, pulled the boy out of the water around 7:46 p.m. Thursday and brought him to shore, Westport Police Detective Sergeant Christopher Dunn said Monday.

A 23-year-old Canadian man rescued an 8-year-old boy who was drowning at Horseneck Beach last week, Westport police said.

Gabriel Roy of Canada was vacationing in Massachusetts with his girlfriend, Kasandra Rodgers.

Police said in a statement that the boy “was pulled underwater several times by a strong undertow and was underwater for a number of minutes.”

Roy saved the boy before Westport police and firefighters arrived. The boy was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, Dunn said.

Police said in the statement that the boy “never lost consciousness and was alert.”

Westport is on the state’s southern coast, about 50 miles south of Boston.

“Westport police would like to remind visitors at local beaches that if caught in an undertow to remain calm, try to control your breathing, float, or tread water until you can swim out of the current or swim parallel to the shore to escape the current,” the statement said.

