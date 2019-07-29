Columbia Gas reaches $143 million settlement on class action lawsuits in Merrimack Valley explosions
Columbia Gas has now settled class actions lawsuits linked to the gas explosions that ripped through Lawrence, Andover and North Andover for $143 million, according to the company and lawyers involved in the litigation.
The settlement was announced Monday morning around 8 a.m.
One person was killed and thousands of people dislocated by fires and explosions last Sept. 13.
The agreement calls for $143 million to be deposited into a settlement fund, according to the lawyers and NiSource, the corporate parent of Columbia Gas.
