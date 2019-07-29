Dartmouth man, 23, arrested for exposing himself to women
Dartmouth police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly exposed himself to multiple women in the past week, police said.
Jose Luis Diaz, 23, of Dartmouth, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. on State Road for exposing himself to several women, mostly in the area of Dartmouth Mall, said Dartmouth Police Detective Kyle Costa, a police spokesman.
“[I]t was alleged by several women over the past few days that Diaz had accosted and exposed himself to them. Diaz was also a suspect in a similar incident which occurred at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth,” Dartmouth police said in a statement.
One woman who reported Diaz provided a description of his 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan. Police spotted his car Sunday and arrested him, Costa said.
“Over the past couple days, different women called to report him,” Costa said.
Police do not know Diaz’s motive. He was to be arraigned Monday morning in New Bedford District Court on charges of open and gross lewdness, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, the statement said.
