Dartmouth man, 23, arrested for exposing himself to women

Dartmouth police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly exposed himself to multiple women in the past week, police said.

Jose Luis Diaz, 23, of Dartmouth, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. on State Road for exposing himself to several women, mostly in the area of Dartmouth Mall, said Dartmouth Police Detective Kyle Costa, a police spokesman.

“[I]t was alleged by several women over the past few days that Diaz had accosted and exposed himself to them. Diaz was also a suspect in a similar incident which occurred at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth,” Dartmouth police said in a statement.