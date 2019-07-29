‘If he didn’t hire them he wouldn’t get his entertainment license,’ Menino’s daughter-in-law says at Boston Calling trial

He answered: Kenneth Brissette, the city’s new chief of tourism, and Tim Sullivan, head of intergovernmental affairs, had told him he had to hire union labor for the upcoming music festival, which was expected to bring tens of thousands of people to City Hall.

“He seemed to be very agitated, angry and upset,” said Lisa Lamberti Menino, Appel’s friend and a longtime employee at City Hall, testifying in US Boston District Court Monday. “I asked him what was wrong.”

The Boston Calling Festival was on the verge of kicking off the first weekend of September, 2014, when Brian Appel, one of its organizers, left a meeting with Boston City Hall aides.

“If he didn’t hire them he wouldn’t get his entertainment license in order to open,” the festival, Menino said. “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.”

Menino was one of four witnesses prosecutors put forward Monday to prove their allegations of extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion against Brissette, 54, and Sullivan, 39. They allege that the men used the fear of the concert’s organizers, the co-founders Crash Line Productions, that their festival and the business itself would be ruined to force them into hiring nine members of the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees Local 11. Their motive, they said, was to please Mayor Martin J. Walsh, who had just been elected in 2013 with the widespread support of unions.

The defense has countered that Sullivan and Brissette were doing their jobs and asked, not demanded, that Crash Line hire the members of the union to avoid an embarrassing union picket. Appel has testified that he “felt no choice” but to hire the union. But he has also said that Brissette and Sullivan did not threaten him and he did not believe they wanted to harm him economically.

Menino, the daughter-in-law of former Mayor Thomas M. Menino who died in 2014, testified that Sullivan and Brissette had the power to withhold Crash Landing’s permits.

But on cross-examination she acknowledged that it was Patricia Malone, then the commissioner of consumer affairs and licensing, who was in charge of the entertainment license, the ultimate permit the company needed to put on the festival.

“She had complete authority over the entertainment license that would be issued by the city,” said William Kettlewell, Brissette’s lawyer.

“Yes,” Menino replied.

“You knew that whoever was sitting in the Office of Tourism and Special Events didn’t control what Mrs. Malone did,” Kettlewell said.

“Yes,” Menino said.

Menino was one of four witnesses who testified in the trial of Brissette and Sullivan which is expected to finish by early next week.

