Elderly man killed in Newton, N.H., when Downeaster Amtrak train strikes vehicle on tracks
An Amtrak Downeaster train fatally struck an elderly man in Newton, N.H. on Sunday evening while he was in his vehicle on the tracks, officials said.
Newton Fire Chief John R. Alcaidinho said via e-mail that the fatal crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m.
He said the Fire Department “was dispatched at 17:55 p.m. with Newton 01 on the scene at 17:59 with the 1st engine on scene within minutes. The victim was an elderly male and was pronounced deceased on the scene.”
Jason Abrams, an Amtrak spokesman, said no one on the train was hurt.
“At approximately 5:51 pm ET, Train 696 struck a vehicle on the tracks in Newton Junction, NH,” Abrams said in an e-mail. “There were no reported injuries to the crew or approximately 150 passengers onboard. Following the investigation by local authorities, the train continued on the scheduled trip.”
Advertisement
Train 696 is a Downeaster Train, according to Amtrak’s Twitter feed. Downeaster trains run from Brunswick, Maine, to Boston’s North Station, according to Amtrak’s website. The train was heading toward Boston.
A spokesman for New Hampshire’s Department of Safety said a press release would be forthcoming.
Authorities did not immediately disclose the victim’s name. Further information on the crash wasn’t immediately available.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.