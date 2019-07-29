Elderly man killed in Newton, N.H., when Downeaster Amtrak train strikes vehicle on tracks

An Amtrak Downeaster train fatally struck an elderly man in Newton, N.H. on Sunday evening while he was in his vehicle on the tracks, officials said.

Newton Fire Chief John R. Alcaidinho said via e-mail that the fatal crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m.

He said the Fire Department “was dispatched at 17:55 p.m. with Newton 01 on the scene at 17:59 with the 1st engine on scene within minutes. The victim was an elderly male and was pronounced deceased on the scene.”