For one family, grief and a demand for justice is now intergenerational

But there was something gnawing at her, leaving her unable to truly enjoy the weekend.

Emily Leslie Concannon spent this past weekend enjoying the best weather of the summer, hanging out with friends and family, counting her blessings.

She kept thinking about Tuesday morning, when she will appear before the Massachusetts Parole Board and speak for an aunt whose name she carries and who was murdered 11 years before she was born.

“There’s a lot of things I had been feeling that I couldn’t articulate until I had to confront it,” she said, sitting at a table in the family’s Hingham home. “My mother and my aunts felt like they couldn’t talk about my aunt because it upset everyone. They had to move from their house. They could never truly enjoy the Christmas season because it held such horrible memories.”

Her aunt, Leslie Haynes, was a 20-year-old college student home on Christmas break when a young man named John Tammaro, whom she had briefly dated, decided that if he couldn’t have her, no one could. John Tammaro abducted Leslie Haynes from the doorstep of her family’s Cohasset home, had her drive to the center of Cohasset Village, and shot her four times in the head.

Tammaro told police his plan was to commit suicide in front her. But, he said Leslie talked him out of it. And isn’t it odd how misogynists who claim they are suicidal always manage to spare themselves and turn the gun on the woman?

The only mistake Leslie Haynes’s father made was wanting to spare his family the trauma of a trial. He allowed prosecutors to plea bargain the first-degree murder charge down to second-degree. That meant instead of being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Tammaro is gifted by the state of Massachusetts with the privilege of asking every five years to be released on parole. In effect, that means, every five years, putting the family through the trauma that her father thought he was avoiding.

Initially, the burden of trying to persuade the parole board to keep Tammaro locked up fell on Leslie Haynes’s sisters. But now, 37 years after her murder, the burden, and the pain, has been passed down to another generation, like a gruesome heirloom.

Emily Concannon grew up thinking her aunt had died in a car accident.

“I told her her aunt died in a car,” Lauren Concannon, her mother, was saying. “It was the truth. He shot her while she was sitting in a car, trying to help him. But Emily was just a child, so we wanted to protect her.”

As a young teenager, with Tammaro’s parole hearing approaching, she was finally told the unvarnished truth. She was overwhelmed with sadness and grief.

Tammaro was released from prison, in 2005, but went right back to the type of obsessive, misogynistic behavior that got him in trouble in the first place, stalking women who belonged to a gym in Boston where he worked upon his release. That landed him back in prison in 2008, but every five years he asks to get out.

To Emily Concannon and her family, opposing Tammaro’s release is not so much about protecting Leslie Haynes’s memory as protecting other women who they firmly believe would be in danger if Tammaro is set free.

“My mom told me she has already forgiven him,” Emily Concannon said. “But that doesn’t mean he should be released into society, given his behavior last time he was released.”

Her mother nodded as she spoke.

“We are not a vindictive family,” Lauren Concannon said. “I feel sorry for John Tammaro, and especially his mother. But he is narcissistic and dangerous. He cannot control his obsession with women.”

On Monday, Lauren Concannon had to tell her 84-year-old mother that John Tammaro was up for parole again. She didn’t want to. But family burdens outlive us all.

