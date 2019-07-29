Five people hurt after Hanson woman allegedly goes on stabbing spree at Sharon hotel

Sharon police responded to the hotel after receiving 911 calls at approximately 1:28 a.m. Sunday. Two male victims with serious injuries remain hospitalized, and three others were treated and released, police said in a Facebook post .

A 34-year-old Hanson woman was arrested after multiple people were stabbed at a Best Western Plus hotel in Sharon over the weekend, according to police.

Allison Maitland, 34, of Hanson, allegedly used a 12-inch machete in a violent confrontation at the Best Western Plus in Sharon.

Allison Maitland, 34, of Hanson, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Deputy Chief Donald B. Brewer said the woman was armed with a 12-inch machete and the confrontation occurred in the parking lot.

“They didn’t know each other,” he said in a telephone interview. “Basically they met each other in the parking lot, some words were exchanged, and things got out of control quickly.”

Brewer said Maitland is scheduled to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court Monday morning.

“There are no public safety concerns and appears to be an isolated incident, with an arrest made,” police wrote on Facebook. “This case is currently under investigation by Sharon police and other state agencies, other criminal charges may be pending. The Sharon Police Department will continue to update the public with information as it becomes available.”

