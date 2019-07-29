Ipswich man seriously injured after electric scooter crashes into car

A 65-year-old man was seriously injured when his electric scooter crashed into a car in Ipswich on Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 1A and 133. The man, who lives in Ipswich, was traveling down a hill on a three-wheeled scooter when he ran into a Honda Accord that was stopped in traffic, police said.

The man was taken to Benjamin Stickney Cable Memorial Hospital before being flown to Tufts Medical Center, police said.