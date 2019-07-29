Ipswich man seriously injured after electric scooter crashes into car
A 65-year-old man was seriously injured when his electric scooter crashed into a car in Ipswich on Monday afternoon, police said.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 1A and 133. The man, who lives in Ipswich, was traveling down a hill on a three-wheeled scooter when he ran into a Honda Accord that was stopped in traffic, police said.
The man was taken to Benjamin Stickney Cable Memorial Hospital before being flown to Tufts Medical Center, police said.
The man was not wearing a helmet, police said. The driver remained at the scene, and no other injuries were reported, police said.
