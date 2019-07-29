Maine gained independence from Massachusetts 200 years ago. Here’s how they’re celebrating.

“Maine has a proud and storied history, and our bicentennial offers us the opportunity not only to honor it, but to recommit ourselves to the values that shaped us as a state and as a people,” Mills said in a statement.

Maine Governor Janet Mills will travel to four cities to start the celebrations. The kickoff is timed to roughly coincide with the 200th anniversary of the vote by Mainers to separate from Massachusetts, which happened on July 26, 1819, said Stephen Bromage, executive director of the Maine Historical Society and member of the Maine Bicentennial Commission.

Maine, “the colony of a colony,” will kick off celebrations Tuesday for the 200th anniversary of its statehood and independence from Massachusetts.

Mills will start her day at 8 a.m. in Presque Isle at the Sargent Family Community Center. She will then travel to Broadway Park in Bangor at 11 a.m. and Deering Oaks Park in Portland at 2:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the city of Portland. The tour will end at Mill Park in Augusta at 5 p.m., the Bicentennial Commission said in a statement.

At each location, Mills will dedicate commemorative pine groves, raise the bicentennial flag, and announce programs and events for the next year and a half of bicentennial celebrations, the Bicentennial Commission said.

The District of Maine was a part of Massachusetts since its founding, but residents started to yearn for independence after the War of 1812. Mainers felt that Massachusetts did not adequately protect them from British invasion and that their economic development was being hindered, said Bernard Fishman, director of the Maine State Museum and member of the Bicentennial Commission.

However, independence was not instant. It took a series of votes before a majority was reached. Maine officially became a state in March of 1820, Fishman said.

The Missouri Compromise also played an important role in the timing of Maine’s independence. With Missouri entering the union as a slave state, Maine could enter as a free state to maintain the balance of slave to free states, Fishman said.

The celebration is “a party, but it’s a thoughtful party, because there’s a lot of history involved,” he said.

While Fishman said he wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of people didn’t know Maine was once a part of Massachusetts, he recognized the unique relationship the two states have.

“There’s a tongue-in-cheek rivalry,” he said. “Maine was the colony of a colony and still resents that.”

The bicentennial is an opportunity to celebrate what makes Maine special, such as its residents’ fierce independent spirit, but it is also a chance to look to the future, Fishman said.

Maine is the largest state in New England, and it is also the whitest and has the oldest median age, Fishman said. But Maine is in a period of rapid change, so this occasion is an opportunity to remind residents that “we are all one state,” he said.

“A lot of the Maine population lives in really rural areas … so there’s an attempt to try to recognize these different areas,” Fishman said.

The foundation of the Maine Historical Society’s celebrations of the occasion is an exhibit called “Holding Up the Sky,” which explores the Wabanaki Native American confederation, Bromage said.

An array of other initiatives will take place in 2020 to celebrate the historic year, including a parade, concert series, smartphone app, and time capsule, according to the Maine200 website. There is also a statewide grant program, which will provide grants to communities all over the state for initiatives that will benefit their community, Fishman said.

“[Mainers are] very independent and kind of gentle and unhurried, but steadfastly self-directed,” he said. “Maine is full of very polite, un-anxious people but very zealous of being able to direct their own lives.”

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.