One dead, one injured in Sunday night Dorchester shooting

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Dorchester late Sunday night, according to Boston police.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston Police Department spokesman, said officers responded to a report of two people shot at 169 Columbia Road at about 11:09 p.m. Sunday. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Boyle said.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation, he said.