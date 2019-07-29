One dead, one injured in Sunday night Dorchester shooting
One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Dorchester late Sunday night, according to Boston police.
Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston Police Department spokesman, said officers responded to a report of two people shot at 169 Columbia Road at about 11:09 p.m. Sunday. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Boyle said.
No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation, he said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Boston Police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
