Michelle Carter moved to another jail, for reasons unknown

Daniel Marx, a lawyer for Carter, declined to discuss the reason for her transfer.

“Ms. Carter is still in the custody of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, but she is not currently in a Bristol County correctional facility,” said Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for Sheriff Tom Hodgson, via e-mail. “The Sheriff’s Office will not provide any information on her where abouts or the circumstances.”

Michelle Carter , the Plainville woman convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for goading her boyfriend into committing suicide in a case that garnered international headlines, has been moved from a Bristol County jail but remains in custody, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

“We don’t have any comment,” Marx wrote in an e-mail. “For now, we are focused on trying to get the Supreme Court to review and vacate Michelle’s unprecedented conviction.”

Carter was 17 when she urged 18-year-old Conrad Roy III, of Mattapoisett, to kill himself in July 2014 — even after he told her he was too scared to go through with the act.

From 30 miles away, she ordered him back into a truck that was filling fast with carbon monoxide, then listened as he choked to death on the fumes in a Fairhaven parking lot. Following a high-profile bench trial, Judge Lawrence Moniz in June 2017 found Carter guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

The case riveted lawyers and the public alike as it delved into the painful interior lives of two teenagers who called themselves boyfriend and girlfriend, though they had seen each other in person only a few times.

One week before police found Roy dead in his pickup truck, he had texted Carter that he was having second thoughts.

“I don’t think I have it in me,” he wrote.

“I knew it,” Carter responded.

In another text, she wrote: “Hang yourself, jump off a building, stab yourself. I don’t know. There’s lots of ways.”

Still, Moniz ruled that Carter’s texts encouraging Roy to kill himself in the days leading up to the suicide did not result in his death.

It was Carter’s command during their last conversation, that Roy return to his truck — then filled with deadly fumes — and her subsequent failure to act that rose to the level of criminal behavior, Moniz ruled.

He sentenced Carter to serve 15 months behind bars, a term that was stayed while her appeal was pending. In February 2019, the state Supreme Judicial Court upheld Carter’s conviction and sentence, ruling that she acted with criminal intent when she “badgered” Roy into taking his own life.

Maria Cramer and John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.