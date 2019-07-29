Most of the debris from last week’s tornadoes on the Cape has been cleared

In its 26th and final situational awareness statement on the twisters , the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said Sunday that approximately 80 percent of Harwich had been cleared of debris.

Most of the debris from last week’s tornadoes that touched down in Harwich and Yarmouth, felling trees and power lines and tearing the roof of a motel at the height of the summer tourist season, has been cleared, officials said over the weekend.

In Yarmouth, the statement said, “[a]pproximately 80-90% of the town debris removal is complete,” and the town “anticipates several weeks of town and contractor work to finalize clean-up.”

In addition, MEMA said 90 percent of Dennis “has been cleared, with smaller roads remaining.”

“There have been a total of 22 resource requests for this event,” MEMA said, adding that on Sunday, “a total of 132 personnel and 90 pieces of heavy equipment assisted Harwich and Yarmouth with debris removal operations.”

In a separate Facebook message Sunday, Yarmouth town officials said residents will continue to get free dumpng this week from the Yarmouth Disposal Area on Forest Road. The Cape Sands Inn in Yarmouth lost its roof as the tornadoes tore through the Cape last Tuesday.

“Due to the overwhelming debris disposal needs of residents and heavy traffic at the Yarmouth Disposal Area, free disposal of storm debris for residents at the Yarmouth Disposal Area (606 Forest Road) has been extended through the close of business on Saturday, August 3rd,” the Town of Yarmouth said Sunday via Facebook.

And more lousy weather could be in the offing this week in Massachusetts, albeit nothing on the order of the Cape twisters, according to the National Weather Service.

“Hot and humid weather is expected today with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon,” the weather service said in a Monday morning advisory. “Hot and humid weather continues on Tuesday, but any afternoon showers and thunder-storms should be rather isolated and confined to the interior. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday exiting early Thursday. Looking dry Friday into the weekend but by early next week a return of heat and humidity along with shower and thunderstorm chances.”

