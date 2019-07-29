Police say 19-year-old motorcyclist almost ran over a Stoughton police officer
A 19-year-old motorcyclist from Brockton is accused of trying to run over a Stoughton police officer on Saturday morning, according to police.
Stoughton Police Lieutenant John Bonney said he saw the motorcyclist, later identified as Lucio Antunes, doing a wheelie on Park Street and when he turned around to pursue him, Antunes kept on going.
Bonney said another officer working a road detail put his arms up in the air, signaling for the motorcycle to stop, but Antunes refused and continued on his path toward the officer, nearly hitting him.
“The motorcyclist went directly at the officer,” Bonney said in a telephone interview.
Bonney said the pursuit began on Park Street near the intersection of Curtis Avenue and ended by Webster Bank on Washington Street, which is a little over a mile away. Antunes continued to ride the motorcycle and didn’t stop until he clipped the back of a minivan and went over the handlebars of the bike, he said.
Antunes, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, is now facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for a police officer, speeding, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, he said.
