Police say 19-year-old motorcyclist almost ran over a Stoughton police officer

A 19-year-old motorcyclist from Brockton is accused of trying to run over a Stoughton police officer on Saturday morning, according to police.

Stoughton Police Lieutenant John Bonney said he saw the motorcyclist, later identified as Lucio Antunes, doing a wheelie on Park Street and when he turned around to pursue him, Antunes kept on going.

Bonney said another officer working a road detail put his arms up in the air, signaling for the motorcycle to stop, but Antunes refused and continued on his path toward the officer, nearly hitting him.