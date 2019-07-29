A report on R.I.’s public debt sounds dull, but it could be the most important thing you read this week

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think Chris Sale ruined what would otherwise be the perfect weekend. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

It’s not exactly the sexiest summer beach read, but state Treasurer Seth Magaziner just released what might be the most comprehensive report on Rhode Island’s public debt that has ever been issued.

The good news is the state’s $21 billion in overall debt – which includes everything from bonds to unfunded liabilities for retiree pensions and healthcare – is generally considered affordable, according to the report. That includes the state, its quasi-public agencies and municipalities.

The bad news is there are several cities and towns that are exceeding recommended debt limits, raising questions about their ability to manage their finances.

Start with Providence. The state recommends that the overall debt and retiree liabilities for cities and towns should be less than 9.2 percent of the assessed full value of properties in that community. In the capital city, it’s 26.6 percent. The city’s pension and healthcare liabilities alone exceed $2 billion.

Central Falls, Johnston, Pawtucket, West Warwick and Woonsocket also have debt that exceeds the 9.2 percent threshold compared to property values. It’s no surprise those municipalities are on more precarious financial footing. But the report helps make sense of which communities are in the worst shape.

The report notes that the study wasn’t conducted to call attention to one community. Yet it “reveals a complicated and nuanced picture, in which some arms of government in Rhode Island borrow well within their means and others struggle with significant liabilities that place great stress on government entities and the citizens they serve.”

• WINNER: Congratulations to Amanda Scott from North Scituate, who won our contest asking readers for the best ice cream shop in Rhode Island. She and 47 others selected Gray’s in Tiverton, and then we picked her name from a hat to give her free tickets to the Newport Jazz Festival. Thank you to everyone who participated.

• Governor Raimondo will be in Newport this morning for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center’s 150th anniversary celebration.

• T im Gray from the World War II Foundation tells us his organization opened a new education center for the public earlier this month. It’s open Wednesday through Saturday.

• The Franklin Farm in Cumberland will harvest its 100th ton of food today. It will be donated to the Rhode Island Food Bank.

• Want to help Providence students? Hope High Dollars for Scholars is hosting an alumni party tonight at 5:30 at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston. All proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund.

