RMV officials will testify before Legislature without ‘any limitations,’ Baker says

The Legislature’s Committee on Transportation scheduled a second RMV hearing within days of the short-lived and contentious June 22 session. Frustrated lawmakers abruptly ended that hearing when Baker administration officials didn’t produce witnesses or documents they wanted and said they could not answer many questions because of their own ongoing review.

A week after a hearing to examine the failures within the Registry of Motor Vehicles ground to a halt, a slate of state officials are expected to testify Tuesday at the State House where, legislative leaders hope, they will begin to explain how the beleaguered agency lost track of hundreds of law-breaking drivers.

Governor Charlie Baker said Monday that lawmakers should not expect the same barriers at the noontime hearing, and a Department of Transportation spokesman said it expects all invited witnesses to attend.

“I certainly expect that the people who have been asked to testify tomorrow are going to be there to testify,” Baker told reporters. “And there aren’t going to be any limitations with respect to what they answer.”

The legislative panel is trying to determine why the Registry did not act on notifications from Connecticut that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy had been charged with drunken driving in that state in May. The 23-year-old remained on the road until he was charged in the June 21 crash that killed seven people in Randolph, N.H. Massachusetts officials admitted afterward that they should have terminated his commercial license before the fatalities.

Registrar Erin Deveney resigned amid the revelation, shortly before state officials disclosed the RMV had deeper-seated problems — namely that it had ignored tens of thousands of notifications from other states about Massachusetts drivers, dating back to at least early 2018.

The RMV — now led by an acting registrar, Jamey Tesler — has since suspended the licenses of more than 1,600 drivers who, officials admit, should have lost them earlier but did n0t, because the paper notices were left unprocessed at the Registry’s Quincy headquarters.

The agency had also failed for years to notify other states when their drivers ran into trouble in Massachusetts. Officials said they plan to put a system in place by Wednesday to automatically generate paper notifications for other states. RMV officials said they will continue to mail them because there isn’t a system in place for states to exchange that information electronically.

The Registry’s problems have expanded even beyond that. It has not regularly alerted local police of license suspensions and revocations, as a law passed after a Sharon women’s 2014 death requires — a failing that the head of the transportation committee called an “additional question mark.”

How substantive the responses at Tuesday’s hearing will be remains to be seen.

Representative William Straus, who cochairs the transportation committee, said state officials have yet to provide all of the documents the panel has requested. He said he intends to dig into the RMV’s failures in handling both paper and electronic notices, including how that relates to the March 2018 launch of new record-keeping software.

“I’ve seen the public statements by the governor and the secretary [of transportation, Stephanie Pollack], and it gave myself and my cochair enough confidence that the witnesses will make themselves available without equivocation or restraint,” Straus said [Monday]. “We’ll just have to see tomorrow, when the questions begin.”

Lawmakers have asked that at least four MassDOT and RMV employees testify, in addition to Deveney, along with a representative from Grant Thornton, the auditing firm the state hired to do a 60-day review of the Registry’s out-of-state violations system. An official from Fast Enterprises, which developed the RMV’s record-keeping software, is also expected.

Pollack and Tesler appeared last week, but Thomas Bowes, director of the Registry’s Merit Rating Board, and Keith Constantino, director of the Driver Control Unit, did not.

Since then, lawmakers have also asked MassDOT to make Brie-Anne Dwyer, an audit project manager, available.

Bowes has been under scrutiny since the Globe reported that he was vacationing in Europe in late June when Registry officials went into crisis mode and began digging through dozens of bins stuffed with paper alerts that his unit had ignored.

In quickly scheduling the second hearing, lawmakers warned the Baker administration that if it did not preserve all of the records the Legislature was seeking, that would violate state law and the administration would be considered in “contempt” of the Legislature.

Megan Mooney, an attorney for Fast Enterprises, said Monday that the Colorado company will send a representative to the hearing. But she did not respond to a question about who it will be. The company rebuffed a request to testify last week, citing its policy to not publicly discuss its work for government clients.

Deveney, the former registrar, also failed to show up last week; she did not return a call seeking comment on Monday. But Straus said the committee has been in touch with her. “It’s certainly possible” she will testify, he said.

The decision to call the hearings — and the strong language dissatisfied lawmakers used after the first one — have added to the escalating tone the Legislature has used with the Baker administration in recent weeks.

Lawmakers also called state transportation officials into a hearing last week to examine the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s capital spending, more than a month after a derailment on the Red Line again put the focus on how the troubled authority handles infrastructure.

In another break with Baker, who has not supported increasing taxes to fund transportation improvements, House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo has said that the chamber intends to tackle a tax bill in the fall to pump more money into the MBTA and other infrastructure.

Legislative leaders have long faced grumbling about the deference they have shown Baker as problems have sprung up within his administration — a dynamic fueled, in part, by the close working relationship the Republican governor has forged with top Democrats.

The Legislature, for example, opted not to drag state officials through potentially embarrassing hearings last year about the State Police overtime fraud scandal, though some had toyed with the idea. Instead, lawmakers created a new division within the Office of the Inspector General to increase oversight of the police agency.

And while the House has decided to tackle potentially unpopular tax increases to better fund transportation, it’s a move that advocates have long sought, amid questions about whether the Legislature should be acting with more urgency.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.