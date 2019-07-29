Student arrested for bringing gun to summer classes at Haverhill High

The 16-year-old was found and arrested in the 200 block area of Broadway. No firearm was discovered, but police are still searching the area for any evidence the student may have discarded, police said.

At around 10:40 a.m., Haverhill police responded to the high school for reports that a male student had fled when approached by campus security about reports that he had a gun, Haverhill police said in a statement.

A summer school student who brought a weapon to Haverhill High School was arrested Monday morning, Haverhill police said.

“This student ran but was quickly apprehended. However, it is believed that the weapon was dropped off campus,” Haverhill Public School’s Superintendent Margaret Marotta said in an e-mail.

Students were dismissed from the high school after the incident, the e-mail said.

“We are fully investigating the situation and cooperating with the Haverhill police and putting all the facts together,” Marotta said.

Haverhill police said the incident was isolated.

“There is no threat to the public,” Haverhill police said in a statement.

The juvenile was booked at the Haverhill police station and taken to Lawrence Juvenile Court to await arraignment, police said.

Globe Correspondent Maria Lovato contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.