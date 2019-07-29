Supporters of north-south rail link rally, testify at City Hall

“You’re not going to solve the traffic problems in this city unless you connect those two stations and take thousands and thousands of cars off the road, which is what it will do,” Dukakis told reporters outside City Hall.

Former Governor Michael Dukakis was among some two dozen people who attended the rally, which was sponsored by the Massachusetts Sierra Club. Several supporters later spoke in front of the council’s planning, development, and transportation committee hearing on the proposal.

Supporters of a rail link between North and South stations rallied at Boston City Hall Monday evening, cheering for lawmakers to “build the link” ahead of a City Council hearing on how the proposal would impact the city.

David Heimann, 71, who used to commute from Andover to the University of Massachusetts Boston, said a rail link would have made his travels much easier.

“I drove in because otherwise I’d have to take the train to North Station, do all that change, go on the red line out to UMass-Boston,” said Heimann.

The proposal calls for a pair of tunnels that would run roughly a mile under the city to connect the two MBTA stations. Its estimated cost is between $12 billion and $21.5 billion, state officials said last year. Those projections are far greater than the $4 billion to $6 billion price tag a class at the Harvard Kennedy School came up with in 2017.

Advocates argue the link would alleviate congestion at both stations, make commutes easier by allowing commuter rail trains to run through the city, and reduce the need for train storage in Boston.

But the expected cost of the tunnels is a significant obstacle, especially with the MBTA under intense scrutiny since a Red Line train derailed at the JFK/UMass Station in June.

City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George sponsored the hearing to examine the cost and benefits of the project for the Greater Boston area.

“This of course runs through our city of Boston, and as the capital city and what I would argue is the economic engine of the state and this region, it’s important for this to happen and for us to understand the full impact,” she said.

Governor Charlie Baker has made it clear he’s not a big fan of the project, while Dukakis and former governor William Weld, a Republican challenging Donald Trump for the 2020 presidential nomination, are strong supporters. US Representative Seth Moulton has also been an outspoken proponent for the connection.

Lucas Santos, who previously served as Moulton’s transportation director, gave a presentation on the proposal Monday that examined comparable projects in cities such as London, Zurich, and Los Angeles. It listed potential funding sources at the state and federal levels, as well as private investment and regional contributions.

Last week, the Baker administration announced an $18 billion plan to fund several new and ongoing transportation initiatives, including the Green Line extension and the South Coast rail project. It includes almost $5.7 billion for the MBTA, which would pay for a major overhaul of bus routes, the purchase of low- and zero-emission vehicles, and as many as 200 double-decker cars for the commuter rail.

When asked whether Baker supported the north-south connection, a spokeswoman pointed to comments he made during a gubernatorial debate last November.

“I think it’s important to solve the link problem, I’m just not sure if that’s exactly the way I would choose to solve it,” Baker said.

Aidan Ryan can be reached at aidan.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AidanRyanNH.