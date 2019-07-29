Two man charged in Dorchester for illegal possession of firearm

Two men were arrested in Dorchester on illegal gun charges Sunday after a traffic stop, State Police said.

The driver, Antonio Saez, 24, of Chicopee, and the passenger, Anthony Candelario, 33, of Roxbury, were traveling 60 miles per hour — twice the speed limit — when a state trooper stopped them near Day Boulevard, police said.

Candelario, who was wanted on an arrest warrant, “attempted to hide something under his seat” as the trooper approached, police said. Troopers removed Saez and Candelario from the Pontiac Grand Am and located a black bag under the passenger seat containing a silver Smith & Wesson 1911 pistol loaded with six rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, police said.