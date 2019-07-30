Air quality alert issued for parts of Mass.

“#AirQualityAlert: Unhealthy #air quality for sensitive groups expected in #MA tomorrow from 11am-11pm in #Hampden, #Hampshire, #Franklin, Southern #Berkshire & #Essex counties,” the department tweeted.

Via Twitter Monday, the state Department of Environmental Protection sounded the alarm.

The public can expect some unhealthy air in parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday, and a heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. owing to “a situation in which heat illnesses are possible,” forecasters said.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the 90s for the third day in a row.

A DEP online map showed the air at “moderate” quality in parts of central and southeastern Mass. Tuesday.

Advertisement

Here’s what moderate means:

“Air quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people,” the DEP says on its website. “Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.”

Also Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service discussed a heat advisory in “northern Connecticut, Rhode Island, as well as eastern Massachusetts, and the lower elevations of western Massachusetts” that was slated to remain active until 8 p.m.

The takeaway? Take it slow.

“The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible,” the weather service said. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

Forecasters also provided safety tips for performing outdoor work in the stifling heat.

“To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments,” the weather service said. “Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.”

Severe weather’s reared its ugly head more than once this month.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s advisory came after the weather service’s shocking announcement Monday that a third tornado had touched down on Cape Cod during last week’s storm that rocked the region, felling trees and power lines and even tearing the roof of a Yarmouth motel.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.