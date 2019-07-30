A black moon is coming Wednesday night. Here’s what that means
North America will experience a black moon Wednesday night, a phenomenon that only occurs every couple of years, said Nick Ferreri, the planetarium fellow at the Museum of Science.
A moon is referred to as a black moon when it is the second new moon of the month. Sometimes, the lunar cycle does not match up with the calendar months, causing this occurrence, Ferreri said.
While it has an intriguing name, the unique moon will probably disappoint backyard skygazers. Like other new moons, it will not be visible on Earth.
“We refer to a moon as a black moon when you can’t see any of the moon’s face lit by the sun,” Ferreri said.
The moon goes through phases, starting with a new moon, which is dark and not visible in the sky. The moon waxes until it becomes a full moon, when the moon’s surface is fully illuminated, then wanes until it becomes a new moon again.
