A black moon is coming Wednesday night. Here’s what that means

North America will experience a black moon Wednesday night, a phenomenon that only occurs every couple of years, said Nick Ferreri, the planetarium fellow at the Museum of Science.

A moon is referred to as a black moon when it is the second new moon of the month. Sometimes, the lunar cycle does not match up with the calendar months, causing this occurrence, Ferreri said.

While it has an intriguing name, the unique moon will probably disappoint backyard skygazers. Like other new moons, it will not be visible on Earth.