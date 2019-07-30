City officials halt work on North Station construction site after debris fell

“On Thursday, inspectors responded to a building collapse at the Boston Garden Office Tower, located at 50-150 Causeway St. Boston,” the statement said. “Upon arrival, the building inspector found two wire rope chokers parted, which had caused the load to fall onto a trailer on the worksite.”

In a statement Monday, the Boston Inspectional Services Department confirmed the sanctions leveled against JP Moriarty & Associates stemming from the incident last Thursday at the Boston Garden Office Tower.

City officials on Monday confirmed that a second contractor was hit with a stop work order last week in Boston after material fell at a construction site, hours after a woman was struck by falling metal near a different site in the North End.

The response from ISD was swift.

“The Inspectional Services Department issued an immediate Stop Work Order and violations for unsafe structure and lifting cables frail and broke on lifting steel beams off truck,” the statement said. “In addition, all parties involved were ordered to report to the Inspectional Services Department the following day.”

At a meeting Friday, ISD put the company on notice that things had to change.

“During the meeting ISD officials ordered representatives from JP Moriarty & Associates to refrain from using cranes and hoisting operations until further notice,” the statement said. “Representatives were also ordered to provide ISD with daily reports of all rigging inspections, a third party inspection report of the tower crane, check cables daily and submit monthly logs to the department.”

Also, ISD said, city officials “ordered Moriarty to provide the department with affidavits affirming the structural integrity of all mechanical cables and hoists. At present building officials have allowed work to continue on the inside of the building only. No other work will be allowed until all required measures have been completed.”

The incident at the Boston Garden Office Tower came hours after a woman was seriously hurt as she walked by a different site on Atlantic Avenue.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified but is believed to be in her 30s, was struck Thursday morning by a metal railing when it apparently was dislodged as a crane was shifting a pallet of construction material onto the roof of a five-story condo building at 47 Commercial Wharf East on Atlantic Avenue.

On Friday, ISD cited Corolla Contracting for conducting work without proper permits and creating “an unsafe and dangerous” environment.

The city department said Friday that it had “issued a stop work order for 47 Commercial Wharf East, in addition to six additional worksites currently supervised by Corolla Contracting. Each site will be inspected to ensure they are properly contained until further notice.”

