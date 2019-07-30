Deaths in police custody underscore dangers for people arrested with drug issues

At least four other people have died in police custody since 2012, Boston police say, but they could not provide an exact number and there is no requirement that they or other police departments publicly disclose when suspects they are holding die in their custody.

Shayne Stilphen died after he was found unconscious in a police holding cell in the South End on July 14. But the public wasn’t informed about it until his mother, Lynnel Cox, marched into the Suffolk district attorney’s office last week demanding answers.

The conditions in police holding cells are sparking increasing concern among prisoner advocates who warn that the opioid crisis is driving more people into a criminal justice system that was never designed to prevent overdose deaths or care for those going through withdrawal.

“It’s not an aberration,” said Elizabeth Matos, executive director of Prisoners’ Legal Services. “It’s a systematic problem of the system not being properly equipped to deal with folks coming in with substance use disorder.”

Boston Police officials declined to discuss Stilphen’s death or how prepared they are to handle suspects struggling with drug addiction, who may have to spend hours or even a weekend in the department’s holding cells, waiting to make bail or appear in court.

But other police chiefs say they feel overwhelmed and unprepared to safeguard suspects with drug issues who end up in their custody. Search policies also limit their ability to confiscate drugs that suspects may be hiding — making it difficult, police say, to prevent an overdose.

“We just don’t have the people to screen them on a mental health basis or an addiction basis, unless the person is honest with us that they just shot up,” said Weston Police Chief Michael Goulding. “What are we going to do?”

Natick Police Chief James Hicks said his officers carry Narcan, which can reverse an opioid overdose, and watch suspects in the department’s holding cell. But the care and protection of people addicted to opioids “is not our expertise,” he said.

“You do your regular rounds of checks, but something can happen in 10 minutes,” Hicks said.

Boston police say the internal affairs and homicide units are investigating how Stilphen died, hours after he was arrested for allegedly breaking into a car.

Cox believes her son, who was 28 and struggled with heroin addiction, overdosed on police watch. Police say an official cause of death has not been determined.

In May, a 39-year-old man died in the same police station in the South End after he was arrested on a warrant from New Hampshire. His name has not been released, but police say he was alone in his cell and there were no signs of trauma on his body.

Law enforcement officials say that, although deaths in custody must be reported to the local district attorney, they are rarely made public because overdoses and suicides are considered private matters, not criminal acts.

“Any death that occurs in the custody of a law enforcement agency will be thoroughly reviewed and we will provide the public with information as we receive it, if appropriate,” said Renee Algarin, a spokeswoman for Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins. “We balance our responsibilities to the public with our responsibilities to the deceased and their family, who have a right to privacy as they grieve their loved one’s death.”

Advocates argue the deaths, even without personal information, should be reported publicly so they can be tracked as a public health issue.

“If people are dying in police custody, and dying for reasons that are preventable, and not being kept safe, then the taxpayers and the Legislature should know that so we can improve the system,” Matos said.

She and others said they are concerned that police may not be responding humanely to suspects in the throes of a drug crisis.

“The expectation is they’re going to be physically suffering, and the worry is that can lead people to overlook, disregard, or not care about the physical anguish of people in jails and prisons,” said Matthew Segal, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.

He pointed to the case of Madelyn Linsenmeir, a 30-year-old Vermont mother who struggled for years with opioid addiction. Springfield police arrested her on outstanding warrants on Sept. 29, 2018, a day after Linsenmeir texted her mother, “I need to go to the hospital I am dying I weigh 90 pounds mom I need you.”

While she was being booked, officers refused her pleas for medical attention, according to a lawsuit that the ACLU filed on behalf of the Linsenmeir family.

An officer who was on the phone when Linsenmeir called her mother, Maureen, from the police station “even made a sarcastic comment,” when the mother expressed concern that her daughter was being denied medical care, the lawsuit states.

Madelyn Linsenmeir died Oct. 7, 2018, after she was transferred to the custody of the Hampden County Sheriff’s department and then rushed to the hospital. A medical examiner’s report found the cause was complications from a staph infection.

“There’s no excuse for how Madelyn Linsenmeir was treated, and that’s why we’re continuing to investigate on behalf of the family,” Segal said.

The Boston Police Department rule book requires officers to treat people in their custody “in a fair and humane manner.”

Suspects must be checked for cuts and bruises and taken to the hospital if they are sick or injured. Those who are unconscious should be roused, and “any unusual appearance or behavior . . . shall receive immediate attention,” the rule book states.

Belts, shoelaces, and other items that could be used for suicidal purposes must be confiscated, and suspects must be searched for drugs and weapons. A strip search is allowed only if officers have probable cause to believe the person is hiding weapons or drugs.

Suspects held in a cell must be checked every 15 minutes.

Boston Police would only speak generally about their handling of suspects with drug issues, with a spokesman, Sergeant Detective John Boyle, saying: “If someone complains of medical issues, EMS is called and they’re brought to a hospital or treatment facility.”

In Middlesex County, 54 police chiefs have endorsed legislation that would create a regional lockup facility where suspects could be brought after they are booked. The facility would be run by Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian, whose staff includes round-the-clock mental health and medical professionals.

Koutoujian said his department can verify prescriptions, check medical records, and contact medical providers. And his staff is trained, he said, to oversee a “medically managed withdrawal” and initiate treatment with Suboxone or other medication.

“This is not what police do,” Koutoujian said. “This is not what police should do. Police should be back on the street patrolling neighborhoods, not watching somebody in lockup.”

Goulding, the Weston police chief, agreed that protecting people with substance use disorder in a holding cell is not his officers’ primary function.

“The Middlesex sheriff’s department, they have better facilities and better staffing meant to handle these types of people. We don’t,” he said. “It’s not doing our officers any good, and it’s not doing them any good. They need to be in a place with resources.”

