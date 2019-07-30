Dorchester boy, 17, arrested on gun charge after foot chase

Boston police officers arrested a 17-year-old Dorchester boy Monday night after a foot chase when they found a loaded handgun with six rounds of ammunition inside a fanny pack, police said.

Officers from Boston Police’s Youth Violence Strike Force arrested the boy at 9:36 p.m. near 455 Quincy St. in Dorchester after they suspected he might have had a gun, Boston police said in a statement.

“They observed a group of males walking toward Ceylon Park. One male in particular was tightly clutching a fanny pack that was secured across his chest while continuously looking back, which is consistent with an armed gunman,” the statement said.