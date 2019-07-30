Dorchester boy, 17, arrested on gun charge after foot chase
Boston police officers arrested a 17-year-old Dorchester boy Monday night after a foot chase when they found a loaded handgun with six rounds of ammunition inside a fanny pack, police said.
Officers from Boston Police’s Youth Violence Strike Force arrested the boy at 9:36 p.m. near 455 Quincy St. in Dorchester after they suspected he might have had a gun, Boston police said in a statement.
“They observed a group of males walking toward Ceylon Park. One male in particular was tightly clutching a fanny pack that was secured across his chest while continuously looking back, which is consistent with an armed gunman,” the statement said.
Advertisement
The boy ran away when officers approached him.
“At the sight of officers, the male suspect fled on foot, but was apprehended a short distance away. Officers observed a firearm inside the fanny pack as it was already unzipped,” police said.
The boy was carrying a Smith & Wesson .38 Special CTG Revolver with six rounds of ammunition, the statement said.
He was set to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges of delinquent to wit carrying a loaded firearm without a license and delinquent to wit possession of ammunition without an FID card, said Maisha Miraj, a Boston police spokesperson.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.